FEO serves 3000 voters daily

There has been a spike in voters accessing the Fijian Elections Office services during their recent nationwide voter registration drive.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says he is content with how his team has been able to assist Fijians despite their geographical location.

Saneem also stated that they have so far registered 3191 new voters who will likely be casting their vote for the first time in this year’s General Election.

“The response is quite good. We’re hitting up to 3,000 people per day. Generally in registrations drive annually we were at a thousand sometimes a thousand 500 max but we hit new record in this drive.”

The Supervisor of Elections is urging members of the public to take advantage of their services before the nationwide registration drive concludes on April 2nd.