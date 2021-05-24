FEO school registration drive postponed to April

The Fijian Elections Office has announced that the nationwide school registration drive has been postponed until 18th April, 2022.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is being done in light of the fact that year 12 and 13 exams are finished and these students are not attending schools.

Saneem says this means of the 222 schools that were scheduled to be visited by teams from FEO during the nationwide Know Your Election Campaign will now take place after the 18th of April for a period of four weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem adds that the FEO has taken another decision that the schools in the maritime regions will be covered as part of the exercise and should there be the availability of boats and resources during the school registration now scheduled from April 18th FEO will make attempts to reach those schools.

“It is very important that every eligible Fijian receives the opportunity to register to vote in the general election. Students in secondary schools are a possible mechanism for us to register a collective group without having to look for them in individualities in communities.”

The Supervisor of Election has also revealed that for students who have already finished year 13 this year and will be in University from the next semester, the FEO will make arrangements directly with the universities and schools to be present once they open.

Saneem says that the FEO intends to have teams present in these locations so that students are able to update their residential address or register new so that they are able to vote in the next general election without any hassle.