FEO results app revamped

Delivering a fair and credible election is the theme for this year’s General Elections.

And today, the Fijian Elections team launched the revamped FEO results app.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says as part of aligning the team to international standards, the FEO had developed the results app in 2018.

He says the FEO results app is developed to enable voters and the public to get the election results in real-time.

“We have given you results in the palm of your hands that you can now use at your own convenience. The results app was a new feature in 2018 but is now a fixture of the election going forward. We have made it more user-friendly, we have given you more ways to access data and information through the app which will make life easier for you during the anxiety of the election.”

Saneem says the results app will enable Fijians to view the political party results and the number of votes that each party has received.

The app will also include the results by division and the percentage of the votes.

Also, viewers can be able to note the difference on the votes and the results by individual candidates.

The app will show the number of votes candidates have received, the percentage of the votes that the candidates has received from the party total and the difference from the previous update which is the new feature.

In addition, the app would include the divisional breakdown of the votes received by the candidates as well as the number of votes in each division.

The polling venue results can also be seen and the public can look for an individual polling venue that you may be interested in Fiji and you can see the results by the candidate on each stations of inside those venues.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has decided that the theme for this year’s conduct of the general election will be to deliver an election that is fair and credible and broadly reflects the will of the Fijian people and at the same time allows them to cast their votes with confidence, security and freedom.