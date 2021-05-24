FEO relaxes vax check requirement

The Fijian Elections Office has relaxed some of the COVID-19 protocols following confirmation from the Ministry of Health that the FEO is not a ‘high risk’ business.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms effective today, the FEO will not be checking the vaccination status of visitors to its venues, while all other COVID safe measures will be maintained.

Saneem says anyone who was affected by the earlier measures and could not obtain voter services can do so from now until the election.

Saneem says early last month, the FEO had implemented all the safety protocols for high-risk businesses following consultations with the Ministry.

The FEO will still require all its staff to be fully vaccinated.