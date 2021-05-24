FEO registration teams to leave for NZ and Australia

The Fijian Elections Office will be sending teams to Australia and New Zealand to conduct voter registration between 14 May to 22 May 2022.

Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem says respective Fijian Missions in the two countries will be making arrangements to reach Fijians who are not living in areas the registration team will be visiting.

Saneem says the registration teams will be in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland and Fijians can use this opportunity to register, upgrade their VoterCard or update their voter details before the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

All Fijians who will not be in Fiji on Election Day are eligible to vote via Postal Voting, however, they will have to fill in the Postal Voting Application.

Saneem confirms that postal voting applications will open on the day the Election Date is announced.