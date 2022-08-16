FEO registers 3409 in the last 15 days

Voter registration in Savusavuitaqa village in Macuata today. [Source: FEO/ Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office has registered 3409 Fijians and upgraded details for 18,649 Fijians in the last 15 days.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the total engagement for the nationwide voter registration as of yesterday stands at 22,058 Fijians.

Saneem says FEO teams have so far covered 210 settlements, 655 villages and 80 schools and have attended 162 home visit requests including 51 business houses.

“Teams covered islands Moala, Totoya Ogea, Matuku Kabara Fulaga Rotuma Kadavu. We are currently in Lomaiviti. We have deployed 59 teams of three around the country 1182 villages 519 settlements and 29 urban centres.”

Saneem says with the current adverse weather conditions, they might change their schedule as they continue with the Voter Registration Drive in maritime islands.