FEO refutes claims of hacking

The Fijian Elections Office has refuted claims that an individual hacked its Result Management System used in the 2014 and 2018 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has assured voters and the general public that the System was developed by Datec in Fiji.

He adds the system is completely offline, meaning it does not have any links or connections to the internet or any network.

Saneem also confirms the server housing Result Management System has been switched off and there has been no reason to switch it back on again.

The Supervisor adds that any claims to the effect that someone managed to infiltrate this system is far-fetched and untrue.