News

FEO receives voting booths

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 21, 2021 3:35 pm

The Fijian Elections Office received 2,000 cartons of cardboard voting booths from the New Zealand Electoral Commission.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says this will be used in polling stations during elections.

Saneem says the cardboard voting booths are light and safe to handle compared to the wooden compartment ones used in previous elections.

Article continues after advertisement

“This donation was received from the NZ government and the NZ Electoral Commission as part of our ongoing support programme that we have through the NZ Department of Foreign Affairs and the signing of the MOU with our counterparts in NZ to further their support to our electoral institutions.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says they will remain committed to Fiji to support its democratic elections.

“This partnership between Electoral Institutions is long-standing, it was established in the lead up to the 2014 Elections and it’s growing in strength from year to year.”

The two institutions extend their partnership for another three years which will greatly help the FEO and the Fiji Electoral Commission prepare for the upcoming elections.

