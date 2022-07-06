FEO receives braille materials

The Fijian Elections Office this morning received braille voter materials from USAID and the South Pacific Community.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the materials will assist people with disabilities during the voting day and promote a more inclusive election process.

He adds that over 2,000 materials will be made available at polling stations on voting day.

Saneem says the Elections Disability Access Working Group is also assisting them in identifying the needs of people with vision and hearing impairments who will be voting.

“There is another booklet which is done with a bigger font with pictures for the person who may see but not able to read or might have hearing impairment so these are some of the initiatives we are undertaking”

Saneem adds that more materials will be released in the form of videos and audio clips to aid those with other forms of disabilities.