News

FEO reaches 28,946 voters

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:25 pm
The Fijian Elections Office ‘Know your Election Campaign" is continuing to reach Fijians across the country.[Source: FEO]

The Fijian Elections Office ‘Know your Election Campaign” is continuing to reach Fijians across the country.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they have reached more than 28,000 voters since launching the campaign two weeks ago.

Saneem adds that they will continue to try and reach every eligible voter who needs to review or change their voter registration details.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have already covered 260 venues in this country. If you look at the latest map, this map shows that we’ve been to some of the most remote locations around the country and we have served over 28,964 people. “

Voters are encouraged to visit their nearest voter registration centre before the campaign ends on April 2nd.

 

