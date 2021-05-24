FEO ramps up registration drive in Nadi

The Fijian Elections Office is encouraging Fijian citizens born outside of Fiji to provide the necessary documents in order to be registered and participate in this year’s General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says those that who fall under this category will have to provide a birth certificate from their country of birth together with their certificate of citizenship.

Saneem says they are ramping up their registration drive providing voter services to over 4,000 people in Nadi in the past few days.

“The Fijian Elections Office is right now working very hard to get all voters ready and once voters are ready for the General Election, we will continue with our necessary operational activities.”

The Supervisor of Elections adds that they will continue to set up voter service centres in hotspot areas in order to reach as many people as possible.

The voter registration drive will run until April 2nd and FEO is encouraging Fijians who haven’t updated voter cards to do so at the earliest.