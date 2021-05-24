Home

News

FEO providing home registration upon request

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 17, 2021 6:37 am

The Fijian Elections Office will be rolling out a platform early next year for overseas voters to upgrade their voter cards from green to blue.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this will also allow Fijians living overseas to update their details as well in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem adds that FEO recorded a total of 33,665 engagements during their registration drive which began on the 4th of this month.

“If you cannot come to the Voter Registration Center because of disability or infirmity, you can request and we will request for a team to visit you at your residence.”

The FEO has received 134 requests for home registration from the Central Division, 29 in the West five in the Northern division.

The business house registration drive has also received a very positive response with 39 appointments set for the Western Division and 55 appointments in the Central Division.

The Supervisor of Elections says they received an overwhelming response during the 13-day voter registration drive which prompted them to set up more VSCs to cater to the influx of people.

