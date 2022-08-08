FEO proposes designated areas for campaign materials

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is in the process of approving the public areas designated for the placement of campaign materials for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the process started earlier where the FEO forwarded the list of places from the 2018 General Election to the local municipalities.

This list has also been given to the Fiji Roads Authority.

Saneem says following consultations with these two authorities, the FEO has now forwarded the draft list of areas to all political parties for their perusal and comments.

He adds all political parties have until Thursday 3pm to provide feedback to allow the Supervisor of Elections to officially publish the list.