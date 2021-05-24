Home

FEO partners with Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 24, 2022 5:52 pm

The Fijian Elections Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management today.

The Ministry has been providing operational support in the build-up to the next general elections such as the provision of boat transport, securing premises, and relevant information in rural and maritime communities.

“This MOU actually just formalizes years of friendship that both of our departments had and gives us a more formalized platform for initiating various projects”.

Permanent secretary David Kolitagane says the ministry was prepared to support the FEO in its operations to deliver free and fair elections.

He also commended the four divisional commissioners and senior divisional staff who have been part of an Election Workshop this week at the i-Taukei Trust Fund Conference Facility in Nasese.

