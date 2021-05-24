Home

News

FEO organises training of trainers for Social Science teachers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 6:35 am

The Fijian Elections Office is organising a Training of Trainers program for the Introduction to Elections Module for all social science Year 10 teachers.

This training is automated and will be hosted entirely online on the FEO’s virtual learning platform- eVuli, from August 23rd.

The FEO has collaborated with the Ministry of Education to register social science teachers nationwide for this training.

The eVuli platform is designed and developed by the FEO to provide high quality, self-paced and self-guided trainings to the stakeholders.

So far, the FEO has conducted five major trainings for its core staff through the eVuli platform.

The Module was designed and implemented by the FEO in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in 2018.

This was the first ever substantive compulsory voter education curriculum for all Year 10 students in Fijian history.

During the first year of implementation, the FEO trained 348 Year 10 social science teachers nationwide.

