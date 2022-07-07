FEO officials are independent: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Officers of the Fijian Elections Office do not represent the interests of any political party.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem made this clarification today, saying that queries have been raised on how officers have been invited by certain groups.

He says it is important not to politicize election registration overseas as the team will be visiting all Fijian communities abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

“That means if the teams are invited by a particular group, that just means that it is a group that has invited the team so that services can be provided to members of that group. The FEO staff will remain impartial at all times in the voter registration exercise.”

Saneem states that if a Fijian overseas has registered to vote, they will be able to vote through postal voting and this can only be possible once the election writ is issued.

The FEO says if a registered voter has migrated overseas, they can still vote in this election by using their previous voter registration details.

Saneem says the Electoral law has been amended and if a Fijian is registered to vote overseas, meaning they do not have any polling venues from Fiji on their polling card, they will also be able to cast their vote in Fiji.

He adds that their polling station will be situated at Saint Stephen’s Building in Suva on Election Day.

The FEO registration teams will be in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada this month.

Information on the venue listings and dates will be posted on the FEO website.