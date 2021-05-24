FEO monitoring political campaigns

Political parties must ensure that they comply with the law when conducting their campaigns and when posting online.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office is monitoring statements by politicians at campaign rallies or pocket meetings.

Social media posts and comments by party supporters are also under the spotlight.

Saneem says political parties must take ownership of statements posted on their social media pages such as Facebook.

“We’re also monitoring statements on social media and one of the things that political parties need to be mindful of is that they must monitor the comments on their pages, simply because if the comments promote racial hatred, and other activities that are regarded as unlawful, political parties must take immediate action in that regard, it is their Facebook page.”

He adds it’s also imperative for political parties to declare to the FEO which social media account is their official platform.

Political parties have begun campaigns in villages and communities and Saneem says the FEO is keeping tabs on the commentary at these gatherings.

The FEO also has a complaints portal for Fijians to raise issues with campaign content.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged people not be swayed by promises and manifestos of other political parties.

“Our leadership breeds unity, stability and prosperity for our country and the freedom that has never been achieved in the past years. I am bold to state that this Government brought development to Fiji.”

Bainimarama says Fijians need to be mindful of political tricks, aimed at gaining votes in the lead up to the 2022 General Election.