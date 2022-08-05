FEO monitoring financial donations

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is keeping an eye on indirect donations coming through the purchase of goods and services on behalf of political parties by individuals directly.

This, according to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

He says FEO will be making inquiries with some political parties regarding the money that they have collected or donations that they have received.

“So we are keeping an eye there are declarations that are required from any political party. Once the Writ is issued, and we will be analyzing those declarations to see the accuracy of the declarations.”

Saneem says all political parties must ensure that they keep adequate records of all funds that they are accumulating.