FEO launches ‘Training of Trainers’ programme

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 6, 2021 5:27 am

The Fijian Elections Office today launched its ‘Training of Trainers’ programme as it gears up for next year’s General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says more than 100 applications were received and 83 will be trained through various training organized this week.

Saneem says they have also noticed that the majority of those that have applied to be part of the upcoming election process was employed by FEO during the 2018 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they have provided a platform to help interested Fijian learn more about their applied role.

“We will also be using the FEO’s online learning platform, the e-vuli platform to supplement your training. Our team will progressively develop new resources which you will be able to access through this platform so you will be able to have continuous development and learning.”

The Supervisor of Elections adds that the FEO teams are going through the voter lists obtained from various parts of the country.

“We now know the number of people that are in that location, the names of those that have moved but have not been added to the list but they can make these changes in in the next registration drive next year. That’s when they have to change their addresses to get to that polling venue.”

The previous recruitment drives have been declared a success by FEO and similar recruitments are currently continuing in the Western Division.

