News

FEO launches Pre-Election survey

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 7:20 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [Source: File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office launched its first Pre-Election Survey today.

This survey was born from the FEO’s 2020-2023 Strategic Plan where they heavily emphasized on initiatives to enhance voter participation in the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says while voter participation in an election is dependent on many factors, there is a lack of scientific statistical data on the knowledge, views and understanding of voters.

Saneem says since the introduction of voluntary voting in Fiji, the number of invalid votes has not risen above one percent in comparison to 6.4% in 2006 and 11.7% in 2001.

The survey report provided an opportunity to develop familiarity with the behaviour, perceptions and aspirations of the most important stakeholder in the election, the voter.

The Fijian Elections Office used data from this survey to formulate its ‘Know Your Election’ [‘KYE’] campaign.

The data assisted the operations team as well as the awareness team in framing the awareness drive in terms of the reach, access and coverage.

The survey also allowed the FEO to understand the extent to which fake news, misinformation and disinformation has penetrated into the Fijian public sphere.

Based on the survey, the FEO will implement more measures to assist Fijians with filtering the information that they access.

