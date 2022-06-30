FEO launches Polling Venue Directory

The Fijian Elections Office is expected to have 1,468 polling venues around the country.

While launching the National Polling Venue Directory today, Director of Operations Anaseini Senimoli says this is an initiative of the FEO to compile and publish a comprehensive directory of all the polling stations that will be used in the upcoming General Election.

Senimoli says the directory will have finer details such as the exact location on a map as well as the areas from which voters are actually listed to vote from in those venues.

Soft copies of the directories will be distributed in USB cards to secondary schools and major libraries around the country, while hard copies will be made available to major FEO stakeholders.