One Mind One Goal administrators issued notices

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has this afternoon issued multiple notices under Section 144A of the Electoral Act 2014 to the administrators of the One Mind One Goal Facebook page.

Saneem says the Facebook page is run by anonymous people riddled with misinformation and personal attacks on many Fijians.

Saneem says the page has been found to be publishing materials that are incorrect, misleading and designed to misinform Fijians of the registration process that is currently underway.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whoever is running this page obviously lacks this and whoever is following this and laughing about this obviously lacks even more, so ladies and gentlemen don’t believe fake social media pages.”

Saneem says the said page is using videos from the weekend claiming that voter registrations are happening in schools during weekdays.

He adds no registrations will take place during school hours for the public in the school premises.

Saneem says registration for students in schools will commence on April 18th and full schedules will be posted thereafter.

The FEO anticipates Facebook to take action against the One Mind One Goal page considering the amount of misleading information it has been posting regarding the registration process.

Saneem says they will keep an eye on all the activities of this particular page.

He says more action will likely be taken by other relevant authorities and all Fijians who have been affected by this page as he urges people to report the matter to the police.