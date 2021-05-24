Home

FEO Holds 3-Day Writ Workshop

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:50 am
FEO Writ Work. [Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office held a three-day workshop with senior management to finalize operational plans for the 50-day period that begins once the Writ of Election is issued.

The workshop, according to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, was a follow-up to one held in February this year to ensure that all critical electoral processes and activities in the run-up to the 2022 General Election were reflected in FEO’s preparatory plans.

Saneem says that during the Writ period, the FEO conducts over 600 processes to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem states that Technical Advisors from the Australian and New Zealand Electoral Commissions were present during the three days of training to give their input on the plans and timelines presented by the managers and project holders.

At the end of the workshop, the FEO has managed to finalize the Media, Observer, and Political Party Itineraries.

The first possible date for the issue of Writ is 26 May 2022.

