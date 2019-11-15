FEO hits out at Tikoduadua

The Fijian Elections Office has hit out at a statement by Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua’s in parliament yesterday.

Tikoduadua claimed that Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem threatened the National Federation Party for over two months refusing to accept their explanations regarding the party’s accounts and disclosures.

He highlighted that when it came to the Fiji First Party, it was cleared and no time even though millions of dollars were raised.

Article continues after advertisement

“We wonder if the bank statements were compared against receipts to ascertain the truth. If not, why not? Is the truth too painfully incriminating? This perceived lackadaisical approach is being regarded as sweeping the issue under the carpet.”

In a written response, the Elections Office says an email and a letter from Tikoduadua on the 22nd of October he requested the FEO put all matters in writing.

However, the FEO had requested the NFP hold meetings with the FEO so that all matters could be put across to them and explained thoroughly.

It adds that it would be improper for Tikoduadua to complain now when FEO had simply followed his request.