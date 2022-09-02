FEO highlights issues in its media watch

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office in its first media watch analysis today highlighted the various issues pertaining to media reporting in the lead-up to this year’s General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the issues range from lack of coverage of critical explanation regarding the practical aspect of the changes under the Electoral Amendment Act, to misconstrued statements and misleading headlines.

Saneem also raised concerns about the lack of urgency by some media to publish critical information.

This, he says denies the public from accessing critical information who rely on the media.

“It is unfortunate to see that critical amendment to the Electoral Act 2014 that were tabled in Parliament could not be properly relayed to all the members of the public by six media organizations operating in Fiji simply because they fail and refused to publish information that had been released by the FEO specifically explaining each individual component of the practical aspect of the amendment being sort.”

Saneem says they will now work with media organizations to ensure proper and relevant information is disseminated to assist the public.

He adds they will be releasing their media watch analysis constantly to help the Fijian media and keep the public informed as well.