FEO facilitates name changes

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:15 pm

The Fijian Elections Office has successfully facilitated name changes for three voters who visited the Voter Services Centers.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says the three voters were among the 16,032 who visited various centres so far.

Saneem adds one application was received at the Suva Civic Centre on Saturday and another was received at the Suva Voter Services Center.

The third application was received at the Lami VSC on Sunday.

He adds all three applications were forwarded to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry on Monday and they received the amended Birth Certificate and voters have been informed to collect their Birth Certificate as well as their new VoterCard.

Saneem is urging people who wish to register for voting using names other than that on their Birth Certificate to apply and have their names changed before they can facilitate the new name on their VoterCard.

As of yesterday, FEO has recorded a total of 12,820 correction of voter details and a total of 3,248 new registrations.

