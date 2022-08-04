FEO explore creative ways to engage voters

[Photo: Supplied / Fijian Elections Office]

The Fijian Elections Office will be giving out a grand bonanza prize of $10,000 to Fijians who will take part in its current voter registration drive.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says they aim to generate greater interest in participation in the drives.

He adds a total of 100 lucky voters will win $100 cash at the end of the registration drive.

Saneem adds those who upgrade to their latest voter card will go into the draw to win these cash.

The schedules for the registration drive are published in the newspapers and on the Fijian elections Facebook page.

Saneem adds they have directly communicated travel times and arrival times to the relevant village heads and the community.