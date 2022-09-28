FEO expected to release investigation outcome tomorrow

The Fijian Elections Office is expected to release a statement tomorrow on the outcome of the investigation against National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

The NFP leader is being accused by former NFP provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi of sending what Taniguchi labels as shockingly disgusting WhatsApp messages to his wife.

FBC News has approached certain party members of the NFP and The People’s Alliance for comments, as well as some vocal activists who have all continued to remain silent on the matter.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh has refused to comment on allegations leveled against National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad.

“We haven’t seen the messages; we can’t comment on that.”

Shamima Ali, the Coordinator of the Fiji Women Crisis Center, expressed similar sentiments earlier.

“I already said I cannot, I cannot comment on something I don’t know what the contents are.”

Also recently, it’s alleged that the NFP General Secretary, Seini Nabou has circulated an email to their members cautioning them not to take questions from the media regarding the issue.

The Supervisor of Elections, while addressing the media today, says such instructions are concerning.

“I’ve actually seen an email where a party has sent out an instruction to representatives about not speaking to certain media which is even more rather embarrassing as well as worrying.”

Others including Lynda Tabuya, NFP’s Lenora Qereqeretabua and Seini Nabou have also not responded to questions.