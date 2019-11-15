FEO encourages entities to request new votercards as form of ID

The Fijian Elections Office is encouraging commercial entities to ask for the new version of the VoterCard as a form of identification.

The FEO resumes voter services tomorrow, replacing the current VoterCard with an updated one.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says Fijians must bring a copy of their birth certificate so that the name on the VoterCard matches on both.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of financial institutions have started to ask voters to turn up with the blue cards instead of the green ones and that is good for us. We encourage more and more organizations that use the VoterCard as a form of ID to encourage customers to come up with blue VoterCards.”

With the old VoterCards to be phased out by June, the FEO expects an influx of voters to get the updated version when services resume tomorrow.