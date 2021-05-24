FEO continues its voter registration drive

The voter registration drive will move to the urban areas on April 2nd.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says that they will have teams based in complexes and supermarkets and they will also visit streets in urban centres.

Saneem says they have extended the registration drive as FEO teams will have to visit rescheduled areas in rural communities next week but will begin in urban areas from next weekend.

“So if you are there in Narere, we will be there in Narere. If you are from Sakoca, we will be coming to Sakoca, and if you are from Lagalaga, we will be coming there, so these are some of the specific areas where we will be coming to your localities.”

Saneem says some teams will be scheduled to visit the streets in the afternoon to cater to Fijians who have come back from work.

He adds that the FEO has surpassed its 100,000 targets and has provided voter services to 110,225 Fijians.

The FEO has so far visited 116 settlements, 849 villages and processed 722 polling venue assessments during its nationwide voter registration drive while will end on April 14th.