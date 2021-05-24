FEO consults on VIB content

The Fijian Elections Office has begun consultations with political parties on certain content for the Voter Information Booklet.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms the FEO is in talks with all registered parties on whether they want their party name or the party symbol to be placed on the Booklet.

The VIB, which will contain the name and candidate number of all individuals contesting the election, will be handed out to every voter as they come to vote in the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

The law now states that the Supervisor of Elections may place either the party symbol, the party name, or any other information as approved by the SoE in the Voter Instruction Booklet.

Saneem confirms political parties have until 15th April to provide their responses so as to allow the FEO to prepare the format for printing of the Voter Instruction Booklet.