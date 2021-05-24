Home

FEO conducts stakeholder forum

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 12:15 pm
The Fijian Elections Office is conducting the first ever stakeholder forum on enhancing voter participation programs.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says it is vital to promote the right to vote that has been earned through years of struggle and hardship.

Nand says Fiji has transitioned from compulsory voting under the previous electoral system to voluntary.

He adds voter turnout in 2018 was 72.9 percent and the FEO intends to improve on this in the upcoming election.

“Another election is coming up in 2022, so it is prudent that we all collectively review and organize ourselves so that we can increase the voluntary turnout to higher than in 2018. So this is the ideal desire as the essential stakeholders gather here today.”

According to the 2018 voter turnout survey, more women exercised their right to vote than men.

The Chair says the more concerning trend was noted in the 18-to-30-year voter category which recorded the lowest turnout of all age groups.

