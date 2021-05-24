Home

News

FEO conducts risk assessment on polling venues

Kirisitiana Uluwai
March 8, 2022 4:10 pm


The Fijian Elections Office is conducting a risk assessment on polling venues before finalizing their polling stations for the General Election this year.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says severe flooding in 2018 extended polling day at a certain polling venue in Tailevu.

Saneem revealed that low voter turnout in the last election is an issue that his office is working to address during this election cycle.

“There is a risk associated with any venue on any given day. At this point in time, we are currently in the phase where we are conducting polling venue assessments, and we are taking note of these (risks). Once the polling venue assessment is completed, we’ll have the reports back and make the assessments. “

Saneem says there was a drop in voter turnout from 84 percent in 2014 to 72 percent in 2018.

