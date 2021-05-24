FEO begins recruitment for 2022 Election

The Fijian Elections Office will start its recruitment drive for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Phase 2 Recruitment Drive will take place from 19 January to 11 February 2022.

Saneem says every election since 2014, the FEO has recruited individuals directly from the voter base and is inviting interested individuals to work as election officials.

“This round of recruitment will be conducted face to face. However, applicants will still need to book a slot through our online booking system due to the COVID restrictions that we are currently having in our country.”

Saneem adds that applicants will need to make a prior booking before coming to the recruitment venues and this is to allow the FEO to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.