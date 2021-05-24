FEO appoints Acting Deputy SOE

Manager Legal at the Fijian Elections Office, Ana Mataiciwa has been appointed the Acting Deputy Supervisor of Elections.

This comes as FEO continues preparations for the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office is conducting a three-day workshop of its directors and senior managers to finalize its plans and operational timelines for the 50- day period once the Writ is issued.

Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem says an election is considered the largest logistics operation in any country during peacetime and the FEO, as the election management body, is working towards an organized structured and efficient delivery of election operations so that voters are able to access their right to vote conveniently.

Saneem adds that they are now planning for activities and critical electoral processes that will need to be carried out after the Election Date is announced and this is something that the FEO needs to meticulously prepare for.

He confirms that at the end of the workshop, the FEO will be publishing the Political Parties Itinerary, Media Itinerary and Observers Itinerary for the 2022 General Election.

These Itineraries will contain comprehensive information on the timelines for processes in which each of these stakeholders will have a vested interest.

Saneem adds that the FEO will gradually publish these itineraries so that the stakeholders can prepare themselves accordingly.