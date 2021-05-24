Home

News

FEO anticipates high number of registration in urban areas

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 12:35 pm
The Fijian Elections Office expects a high number of voters to register when the nationwide urban voter registration drive commences this weekend.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they intend to have teams based at various streets and localities.

This includes using schools to conduct registration during the coming one-week holiday.

Saneem adds the locations for their urban drive will be outlined in this weekend’s dailies.

He reiterates the home visitation or registration initiative has been a success over the past few months, however, it will be on hold for a few weeks.

“Our request for a home visit has exceeded a very large with over 1,500 now. So we would like these individuals that we will be coming to you after the nationwide drive is ended. So, please have patience as we are currently serving a lot of voters who are coming to us at the hotspot areas where we are setting up teams. So we will come back to you after the nationwide drive has ended.”

Saneem says as of yesterday, the nationwide voter registration drive has had successful engagements with 141,494 voters.

He adds that this is well beyond FEO’s 100,000 targets and anticipates the number to increase over the next two to three weeks.

 

