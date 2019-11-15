FENC Fiji receives around 400 new applications

The Foundation for the Education for Needy Children has noted an increase in the number of applications for assistance.

Initially, there were over 3, 200 families registered for assistance, but the Foundation received an additional 400 applications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer in Charge Priya Lata, believes this may be due to many parents losing their jobs during this crisis.

“Our number for this year alone before COVID was 3206 but now it has increased and we are trying to assist those people who have been affected by TC Harold in COVID”

However, Lata adds many of their donors are also impacted by the pandemic.

“We have faced a few difficulties in getting out donors because before this COVID donations were coming in regularly, due to this COVID pandemic we’ve been affected, donors are not coming up, they’ve been affected as well”

She says they are working with only a few donors to assist the families before school resumes.