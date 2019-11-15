FENC Fiji receives $9K donation from Burger King

In an effort to assist Fijians who are struggling, Burger King donated $9,000 towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji.

Burger King Fiji General Manager, Akash Narsey says all their outlets in Fiji carry donation boxes to support FENC Fiji in raising funds for their various activities.

Narsey says these include support to students in the form of scholarships covering basic school supplies such as school uniforms, shoes, bags, books and stationeries for primary and secondary school children.

“This year has been a particularly challenging year for Fiji and the world at large with the efforts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has caused profound disruptions on all aspects of our day to day life.”

While accepting the donation, FENC Fiji officer-in-charge national operations, Priya Lata says education is one of the main instruments for reducing poverty and inequality and lays a foundation for sustained economic growth.

Since 2016, Burger King has raised close to $70,000 for FENC Fiji through the generous donations received in the form of loose change from its customers.