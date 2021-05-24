FENC Fiji receives 300 applications

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has received over 300 applications for education assistance in the last two weeks alone.

National Coordinator, Priya Lata says the applications are from families affected by the recent flooding and COVID-19.

Lata says they are currently vetting applications for this school year, which included 6,800 existing applications.

Article continues after advertisement

“Parents are coming up to the office saying that they are affected by COVID-19 in this pandemic and most of them are saying that they’re unemployed or are on reduced hours.”

Lata says over 1, 500 applications last year were from the Northern Division where families were affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana and Yasa.

Home visits to assess applicants have been put on hold due to the pandemic and will resume once approved by executives.