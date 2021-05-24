Home

News

FENC Fiji receive substantial support

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 19, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: FENC Fiji]

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has received an increase in demand from families that needs education support for their children.

FENC Fiji National Co-ordinator, Priya Lata says they aim to secure the education of vulnerable children in schools.

Lata says this will also be made possible following the substantial increase in the FENC’s annual funding support provided by the Reddy Foundation, a charitable arm of the Reddy Group of Companies.

She says the increase is timely given the current COVID-19 crisis that Fiji is facing.

Some of the key areas that the Reddy Foundation supports are education and training, health, the relief of poverty and conservation and ecological initiatives.

