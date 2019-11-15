FENC Fiji receive 300 school pack

The Foundation of the Education of Needy Children today received 300 school packs from the Bank of the South Pacific.

While receiving the donation, FENC Chair, Ratu Meli Vesikula says this help will greatly benefit the needy children as school is beginning soon.

Vesikula says FENC Fiji receives $10,000 from BSP every year to help get children in need ready for the start of school.

Article continues after advertisement

“We at FENC Fiji simply love to see the weak and the poor becoming independent. With their heads held high and their dignity fully restored and it is thanks to companies like BSP with big donations like we have witnessed over the past 10 years that such noble objectives can be realized.”

FENC Fiji has been providing assistance to over 17 thousand needy children around the country.