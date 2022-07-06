Feminists are slowly losing track: Ali

[File Photo]

Feminists have their work cut out for them in addressing issues regarding women.

This was highlighted by Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator and activist, Shamima Ali at a roundtable discussion in Suva yesterday.

She says cases of domestic violence against women remains a major issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the feminist movement, the feminist role is to push back on that all the time and demand accuracy, accountability and so on, so what impacts us as people, as a person, as a woman, it’s not just me, it’s all the political forces that are there”.

Feminists from various organizations gathered to converse on the topic of ‘Fijian feminist struggles of today’.

Among the topics of discussion were gender inequalities, issues pertaining to the LGBTQI community, people with disabilities, harassment at workplaces, and abortion.