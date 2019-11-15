Feminist organizations pressured with violence cases

The recent hike in domestic violence cases has forced various feminist organizations to step out of their boundaries and address them.

The issue was among topical agendas highlighted during the panel discussions on promising practices on preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls in Suva last night.

Pacific Women Gender Advisor Tara Chetty says most of the relevant organizations still have limited resources to accommodate the increasing number of violence against women recorded in recent months.

“Even with existing resources, it’s not possible to reach or serve all of those who have experienced violence or to make them safe. For example, things like safe houses, are particularly expensive. So that has been a challenge where organizations I believe make those hard decisions around resourcing.”

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre earlier confirmed that over 500 domestic violence calls were received in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the Women Ministry has so far registered 1,545 cases of assault against women through the National Domestic Violence Helpline, 1560.

The panel discussions were attended by representatives from various non-government organizations, feminist or women groups from different parts of Fiji.