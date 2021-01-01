FEMAT to be in Cakaudrove for the next three days

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says much focus will be on Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu for the next three days.

Dr. Waqainabete says people of Cakaudrove can expect the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team to come around their community for checkups.

The Minister says due to weather and flooding, they will not be able to accurately place and time their movements.

He says the team will be carrying out assessments and treatments.

Those who are part of the team include doctors, dentists, and Health Inspectors to name a few.