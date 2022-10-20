Females are the most vulnerable on cyberspace

Doctor Nur Bano Ali says most vulnerable online are women. [File Photo]

Women continues to be victims of cyberbullying.

This has been highlighted by Women In Business Awards President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali.

She says women’s role and opinions continue to be dismissed and there is a need to remove this dismissive attitude.

“People feel the right to attack women just because they are women, and they have no voice no right to talk. This will translate into women not being able to progress. We are already dealing with that problem and they’ll internalize the subject even more.”

Dr Ali says this is an area that they would also like to address.

She says WIB is not only recognizing women through awards but a platform for women to address this and other issues they encounter.

WIB has a total of 10 awards to recognize women in business this year.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards will be held tomorrow at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.