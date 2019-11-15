Female awarded best rice farmer

A mother of seven from Dreketi has today been awarded the Best Rice Farmer award by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mere Vakalele only started full-time rice farming in 2018 and has not looked back since.

The 47-year-old told FBC News, she has seen the benefits of rice farming and loves it.

Vakalele married into a family of rice farmers and with her husband a fulltime teacher, they made the decision to introduce her to rice farming.

She says it’s one of the best decisions they have made because through their rice farm they have raised and supported their family.

Last year’s harvest alone, Vakalele produced 17 tonnes of rice raking in $47,000.

So far this year, the harvest of five acres has raked in about $6,000.

Vakalele’s rice farm stretches over 28 acres of land.

This is the 2nd year in a row that Vakalele has won the award.