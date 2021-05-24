Female support intact for SODELPA says Ro Teimumu

Founding member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Ro Teimumu Kepa, says SODELPA still has support from female voters.

While briefing the media about the SODELPA Women’s forum later this week, Ro Teimumu was firm that the departure of Lynda Tabuya has not affected their women’s support base.

Ro Teimumu claims female voters who backed the then Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua have stayed on board with SODELPA.

“That party started off as SDL and the SDL had very strong support from the women and we see that that support is still there.”

When asked about the influence of former colleague Lynda Tabuya, the paramount chief of Rewa says women are not easy to manipulate.

“They get to the true story rather than the distractions that are put out there, so I believe that the women who will make up maybe 50 per cent of the voters they are very much still with us.”

The SODELPA Women’s Forum will have its AGM on Saturday to formulate policies for the promotion, protection, and advancement of women.