Female Police Inspector to represent Fiji in new UN Mission area

A senior woman inspector has been appointed to represent Fiji in a new United Nations Mission area making this a first for Fiji and its disciplined forces.

Inspector Rusila Cakacaka who currently holds the Inspector of Police/ Administration post at the Lautoka Police Station has been chosen as the first Fijian to be deployed for duties under the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

Cakacaka said she is privileged to have been chosen to mark the major achievement.

“I am glad that the UN has recognized the contribution of women in policing in mission areas and am honored and privileged to have the Commissioner’s approval in representing not only the Fiji Police Force but the country as a whole in a new mission area”.

With a career spanning three decades, the soft-spoken officer says while the life of a police officer has been challenging, it has also been rewarding.

Cakacaka will fly out of the country on Monday with the 17 officers bound for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.