News

Female officers undergo training

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 18, 2021 10:50 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Sixteen female officers are taking part in a workshop which is aimed at getting the best out of them.

The workshop facilitated by the Australian Federal Police and the Pacific Faculty of Policing aims at maximizing leadership capabilities.

The participants hold senior managerial posts within the Fiji Police Force.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian Federal Police’s Senior Liaison Officer Pacific Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton and AFP’s Detective Sergeant Christopher Burgess say the programs cover many different aspects of policing.


[Source: Fiji Police]

The workshop is the second in a series of programs aligned to the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police’s Pacific Police Training Advisory Group Leadership Framework competencies.

Detective Superintendent Morton says the AFP sees Fiji as a nation that is able to lead and show an example to other Pacific nations.

He hopes the knowledge gained will be passed on to other Pacific nations to be able to achieve a safer Blue Pacific together.

