Female officers encouraged to join FDDU

Female officers from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Force were part of the Fiji Detector Dog Unit open day.

The open day seeks to gauge the interest of those individuals who wants to become K-9 handlers.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the FDDU has been instrumental in drug, undeclared currency, and firearms and ammunition seizures.

Dixon says while the Unit is currently male-dominated, it wants to advance the Unit with the inclusion of female officers.



The FRCS CEO says females joining a career path as detector dog handlers will break down barriers and change mindsets.

Director Human Resource Manager SSP Meli Sateki says the FDDU’s K-9 capabilities continue to be strengthened through the support of the New Zealand Police.

Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary of FDDU.